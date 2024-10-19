Toll invests A$200 million in upgrading Australian fleet

Toll Group has announced plans to invest $200 million [US$134m] in new vehicles as part of its ongoing commitment to Australian customers.

The investment will see 25 per cent of the company’s Australian fleet renewed, with the introduction of nearly 400 Euro 6 standard prime movers and 20 rigid vehicles.

The fleet renewal investment is in partnership with Penske, Volvo Group Australia, and Isuzu.

Toll General Manager, Global Fleet Management, Mr Shaun O’Flaherty, stated that this investment will drive improvements in emissions, efficiency, safety, and driver comfort.

“Our new fleet will feature the latest Euro 6 engines and improved fuel efficiency which is expected to reduce emissions by five to ten per cent. The new vehicles are automatic, with advanced in-cabin ergonomics and safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, driver fatigue cameras, and onboard telematics that enhance the overall driver experience.”