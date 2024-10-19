Toll invests A$200 million in upgrading Australian fleet

Another chapter of Toll Group's legacy – distressed NZ Logistics up for grabs
Here’s one under the radar
GXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH
GXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH
Oct 18th, 2024
Toll Group has announced plans to invest $200 million [US$134m] in new vehicles as part of its ongoing commitment to Australian customers.
The investment will see 25 per cent of the company’s Australian fleet renewed, with the introduction of nearly 400 Euro 6 standard prime movers and 20 rigid vehicles.
The fleet renewal investment is in partnership with Penske, Volvo Group Australia, and Isuzu.
Toll General Manager, Global Fleet Management, Mr Shaun O’Flaherty, stated that this investment will drive improvements in emissions, efficiency, safety, and driver comfort.
“Our new fleet will feature the latest Euro 6 engines and improved fuel efficiency which is expected to reduce emissions by five to ten per cent. The new vehicles are automatic, with advanced in-cabin ergonomics and safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, driver fatigue cameras, and onboard telematics that enhance the overall driver experience.”
The vehicles are set to be delivered from [October 2024]. Toll plans further investment in fleet renewal to operations across Asia.
This fleet upgrade supports Toll’s sustainability strategy to decrease the Company’s carbon footprint through electrification of fleet, the use of green hydrogen and alternative fuels, and designing sustainable and efficient facilities.
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article