Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Another chapter of Toll Group's legacy – distressed NZ Logistics up for grabs

dreamstime_xs_18164931
ID 18164931 © Pariwatlp | Dreamstime.com
By

One of our supporters, recently commenting on a great piece of work by our Mr Joy on Team Global Express (TGE), warned about what could come next:

“We await the release of the NZ Logistics Holdings results, formerly Toll NZ & also owned by [Team Global Express owner] Allegro, shortly to complete the full view of the horror-show.”

Sadly…

Those remarks proved accurate.

The portfolio includes entities outlined in the screen grab below (click to expand it) that are controlled by restructuring shop ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Allegro DP-DHL NZ Logistics Holdings Takeover Talk Toll Holdings

    Most read news

    Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security

    'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'

    Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October

    Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners

    Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday

    Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer

    Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain

    Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns

    Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows

    JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'

    Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion

    Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'

    OceanX: ZIM shaker; Schenker paver; Freightos waver; Flexport...breaker? 

    Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates

    Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come

    Global airfreight market sees eighth month of double-digit demand growth