DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition
DP World has completed its acquisition of Hong Kong-headquartered freight forwarder Cargo Services Far East ...
One of our supporters, recently commenting on a great piece of work by our Mr Joy on Team Global Express (TGE), warned about what could come next:
“We await the release of the NZ Logistics Holdings results, formerly Toll NZ & also owned by [Team Global Express owner] Allegro, shortly to complete the full view of the horror-show.”
Sadly…
Those remarks proved accurate.
The portfolio includes entities outlined in the screen grab below (click to expand it) that are controlled by restructuring shop ...
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article