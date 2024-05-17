Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Toll Group – on the mend? Really?

AF
ID 11168148 © Andrew Emptage | Dreamstime.com
By

Waiting for the full picture taken from Toll Group’s annuals soon-to-be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), we had a glimpse of neatish financials for the once-thriving Australian 3PL in the fiscal year-end numbers released this week by its parent company, Japan Post.

Quick take today: the previous narrative from mid-February – here: ’Dismal in forwarding, barely adequate in logistics’ – was broadly validated, although, based on scant P&L disclosure, notably the fall in annual Ebit was contained ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER
Advertisement

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Japan Post The Toll story Toll Holdings Team Global Express

    Most read news

    Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike

    Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'

    'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak

    Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity

    E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market

    More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China

    California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'

    Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?

    Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce

    Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation

    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – country & cluster leads revealed

    Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity

    Digitisation will reduce CO2 emissions at the port of Gothenburg

    Jobs in the supply chain brings satisfaction, cash and opportunities, says report

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up