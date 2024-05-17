By Alessandro Pasetti 17/05/2024

Waiting for the full picture taken from Toll Group’s annuals soon-to-be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), we had a glimpse of neatish financials for the once-thriving Australian 3PL in the fiscal year-end numbers released this week by its parent company, Japan Post.

Quick take today: the previous narrative from mid-February – here: ’Dismal in forwarding, barely adequate in logistics’ – was broadly validated, although, based on scant P&L disclosure, notably the fall in annual Ebit was contained ...

