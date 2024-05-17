Toll Group's Meier talks up 'strategic roadmap to 2025'
Marc Meier, global head of ocean freight at Toll Group, writes on LinkedIn: (Very slightly edited ...
Waiting for the full picture taken from Toll Group’s annuals soon-to-be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), we had a glimpse of neatish financials for the once-thriving Australian 3PL in the fiscal year-end numbers released this week by its parent company, Japan Post.
Quick take today: the previous narrative from mid-February – here: ’Dismal in forwarding, barely adequate in logistics’ – was broadly validated, although, based on scant P&L disclosure, notably the fall in annual Ebit was contained ...
