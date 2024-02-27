By Mr Joy 27/02/2024

Regulation, emerging technologies, and energy transition are key challenges facing leaders in our industry.

These will need to be carefully considered within the context of a faltering global economy.

But first…

No, not joking!

I was eating my lunch the other day, reading the various news sites when a report came in that a new chairperson for Qantas had been announced.

Given the nature of this high profile and critical role in light of recent missteps by Messrs Goyder, ...

