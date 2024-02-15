Toll Group fortunes hinge on Japan Post's newfound bravery
Pruning unhealthy branches
All eyes are on Japan today as the ageing country slipped into technical recession, while a very hot near-U$6bn deal, priced at whopping multiples, was disclosed in the semiconductor space.
(Click to expand DeskOne’s snapshot below.)
A brave Japanese U$31bn-market-cap behemoth, Renesas Electronics Corp, whose stock trades at just 8x forward Ebitda, went for a rather expensive cross-border transaction, targeting Australia.
Seen it before?
Sort of, sure.
In our little Premium pond, pricey inbound M&A down under is nothing new from the Land of the ...
End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you
Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours
Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel
Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds
Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions
Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years
Mærsk + Schenker – death of the one-stop shop
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article