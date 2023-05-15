Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Ladies and gents – it's dismal Toll all over again

ATOLLF
ID 1558579 © Niderlander | Dreamstime.com
By

Waiting for the full details of the annual financial performance* of Australia’s Toll Group, it was its parent company, Japan Post, providing some insight today on transport and logistics (T&L) in its fiscal 2023 results to 31 March.

(*Those numbers, including balance sheet, P&L and cash flow statements have not been lodged yet with ASIC but will provide a clue about how strained Toll actually is.)

The classic ’don’t hold your your breath’ applies.

At a glance, based on available data, the international ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Japan Post The Toll story Toll Holdings Allegro Financial footings John Mullen Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    €5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders

    Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader

    DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

    CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership

    UPS readies to launch 'dynamic pricing' pitch for shippers

    2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper

    Standby DB Schenker: CMA CGM has nowhere to hide post-Bolloré deal

    Munich: Day 2: Flexport explains; Forto expands; Virgin contracts and where's IAG?

    Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower

    Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain

    Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China

    Signs of Chinese vertical M&A in logistics? Enter the Sinotrans rollercoaster

    Bullish Emirates bets on growth and the need for speed

    Photo blog: Munich's Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe