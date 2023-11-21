Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Toll Group fortunes hinge on Japan Post's newfound bravery

ADRE
ID 147367623 © Sasinparaksa | Dreamstime.com
By

I got a rather unexpected call from a gentleman earlier this month ahead of Japan Post’s trading update. The hot but stale topic was: the latest developments at Toll Group, the 3PL arm owned by the Tokyo-based conglomerate.

New targets

Japan Post Holdings’ interims last week came alongside a bunch of initiatives* aimed at preserving cost of capital and propping up book value over time – as the group stressed, it wants to achieve higher return on equity, acting on the three ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Japan Post M&A radar The Toll story Toll Holdings Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders

    DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?

    Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest

    Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    Analysis: AP Møller-Mærsk's 'lost years' are upon us

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    Zim goes for growth with bigger newbuilds, but will need to fill them