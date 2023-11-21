Takeover target Wilson Sons, ever more expensive
High we go
I got a rather unexpected call from a gentleman earlier this month ahead of Japan Post’s trading update. The hot but stale topic was: the latest developments at Toll Group, the 3PL arm owned by the Tokyo-based conglomerate.
New targets
Japan Post Holdings’ interims last week came alongside a bunch of initiatives* aimed at preserving cost of capital and propping up book value over time – as the group stressed, it wants to achieve higher return on equity, acting on the three ...
Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower
'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders
DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again
Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains
DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?
Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest
Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges
