Toll Group's Meier talks up 'strategic roadmap to 2025'

Marc Meier, global head of ocean freight at Toll Group, writes on LinkedIn:

“Just returning from a productive business trip through Hong Kong and South China where the global ocean freight leadership conference served as the pivotal arena for strategic deliberations and consequential alignments.

“This convergence of Toll Group’s ocean freight leaders, including the Regional OFR Heads, global Head of FCL Procurement, global Head of LCL, and the global Head of Operations, culminated in the formulation and ratification of a strategic roadmap poised to delineate the organisation’s trajectory well into 2025 – establishing a path towards ambitious volume growth and operational excellence for the fiscal period which started on April 1.

“Very much enjoyed the meetings and interactions with our customers and carrier partners in conjunction with the conference, culminating in the finalization of agreements for the forthcoming fiscal period.

“These engagements not only underscored a commitment to seamless operations and durable partnerships but also emphasised a profound dedication to delivering value and operational excellence in every engagement. As the trip progressed to Shenzhen, a town hall assembly overseen by Mr. Matthew Warrington, President of Toll Global Forwarding, sparkled a spirit of collaboration and communication that resonated throughout the organisation.

“This platform of open discourse and shared vision further bolstered the culture of solidarity and purpose that propels the company forward in its pursuit of enduring success.

“A highlight of the trip was the successful introduction of the ‘Quote and Book’ tool for less than container load (LCL) shipments, an innovative milestone set to be introduced to the market. This solution, among others, embodies a dedication to efficient, convenience, and customer- centric strategies that embody the organisations ethos of ingenuity and customer centricity.

“As the curtains draw on a week of notable milestones, this trip serves as a testament to the potency of collaboration, innovation, and leadership. Armed with a clear roadmap, fortified partnerships, and a newly developed tool for streamlined operations, the organisation charts a resolute course toward a future ripe with promise and opportunity in the new fiscal period.”