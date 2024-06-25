Texel Air Australasia flies for Team Global Express

By Alex Lennane 25/06/2024

Logistics operator Team Global Express has partnered with Texel Air Australasia to operate four 737-800BCFs on a ACMI basis for seven years, reports CH Aviation. Mostly to be used for domestic Australia services, they will also fly to New Zealand and Norfolk Island. Team Global Express had been working with carrier AirworkNZ, which reportedly lost the Toll Group contract last year. Team Global is also working with Nauru Airlines.