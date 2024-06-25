Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Texel Air Australasia flies for Team Global Express

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

dreamstime_xs_289568024
© Gordzam |
By

Logistics operator Team Global Express has partnered with Texel Air Australasia to operate four 737-800BCFs on a ACMI basis for seven years, reports CH Aviation. Mostly to be used for domestic Australia services, they will also fly to New Zealand and Norfolk Island. Team Global Express had been working with carrier AirworkNZ, which reportedly lost the Toll Group contract last year. Team Global is also working with Nauru Airlines.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ACMI Team Global Express Texel Air Australia Snapshot The Toll story Toll Holdings

    Most read news

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses

    Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?

    Rumours build: the axe is swinging at Ceva Logistics

    Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch

    Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments

    Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO

    Struggling Forward Air sharpens its job axe again in bid to cut costs

    Seoul steps in again to support extra loader sailings and subsidies for SMEs

    Index-linked contracts – lots of positives, one potential flaw

    Major box lines enhance their coverage of India trades as demand grows

    MSC unveils new Mediterranean-North America transatlantic network

    UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics

    APMT eyes partnership in India's 'global top 10 port' project at Vadhavan