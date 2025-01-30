Lufthansa Cargo strengthens 'key strategic partnerships' in China
Lufthansa Cargo has made a big bet on China: it has signed agreements with Shanghai ...
UPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEATZIM: DEFENSIVE OR NOTGM: HAMMERED CHRW: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONMAERSK: ANOTHER DOWNBEAT VIEWDSV: DOWNGRADE
UPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEATZIM: DEFENSIVE OR NOTGM: HAMMERED CHRW: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONMAERSK: ANOTHER DOWNBEAT VIEWDSV: DOWNGRADE
The swiftly growing ecommerce market has led to China’s air cargo volumes reaching an all-time high of 20.06m tonnes in 2024 – up nearly 20% on the 16.8m tonnes carried in 2023.
The capacity increase out of China was 25%, as key airports enjoyed double-digit growth; indeed, according to the Civil Aviation Resource Net of China, Shanghai Pudong was the busiest for air cargo and mail, handling 3.77m tonnes last year, up 10%.
Shanghai Pudong added 10 destinations and restored eight routes, particularly medium and long-distance and ‘Belt and Road’-related routes. Emerging as a global aviation hub, the airport now covers 291 destinations in 48 countries.
Guangzhou Baiyun International was ranked second-busiest cargo hub, with 2.38m tonnes, up 17% year on year, with Shenzhen Bao’an International third, handling 1.88m tonnes, up 18% on 2023. Cargo and mail volumes at both hit new records in 2024.
Beijing Capital International’s cargo volumes ranked it the fourth-busiest, up 18% at 1.32m tonnes. However, the airport’s cargo processing levels remain lower than before Covid, as the number of flights decreased with passenger traffic still depleted.
However, United Cargo is to launch a new thrice-weekly service between Los Angeles and Beijing in May. Speaking on The Loadstar Air Cargo Podcast this week, Jan Krems, president of United Cargo, said freight on the route had helped the airline decide on the new service.
“I mean, [you look at] how much cargo you can contribute towards a destination like Beijing. If you talk about maybe $100,000 per flight one way, that’s really important.”
Ezhou Huahu Airport, a hub for Chinese 3PL SF Express, has grown significantly, becoming China’s fifth-busiest cargo airport within two years of opening, handling 1.02m tonnes last year.
Zhengzhou, the Cargolux hub, which seems to have attracted increasing numbers of airlines recently, is not on the list, but its cargo volume for 2024 is estimated at more than 800,000 tonnes, a 27-year high. And its outbound capacity grew 28.9% over 2023, according to Rotate’s capacity database.
Indeed, capacity out of mainland China grew 25% over 2023, according to Rotate. Shanghai showed the least capacity growth, at 9.4%, while Shenzhen was up 29% year on year and Guangzhou saw a 15.2% rise in outbound capacity.
By passenger arrivals, the rankings were similar: Shanghai Pudong saw 76.8 million passenger arrivals, up 41% on 2023, matching pre-pandemic levels; for Guangzhou Baiyun, 76.37m, up 21%; Beijing Capital, 67.37m, up 27%; and Shenzhen Bao’an, 61.48m, up 17%.
Of note, the three airports (Haikou Meilan, Sanya Phoenix, and Qionghai Bo’ao) on Hainan Island, which the Chinese government is developing as a shipping and aviation centre, also showed higher passenger arrivals. Collectively, the three, all operated by Hainan Airport Group, were the fifth-busiest for passenger flights, having handled 54.58m passengers, a 3% increase on 2023.
Check out this clip of United Cargo’s Jan Krems on air cargo markets in 2025, from The Loadstar Air Cargo Podcast, sponsored by Air Charter Service
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
Compliance fears as Indian Customs introduces revised manifest rules
Container lines still ordering more ships, despite falling spot rates
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
Airbus heavylift airline demise raises questions over solidity of business plan
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article