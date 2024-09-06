Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / EASA demands inspection of affected A350 engines after Cathay incident

The European Air Safety Agency (EASA) is requiring that certain A350 aircraft undergo a one-off inspection, following Cathay Pacific’s discovery of a fault in an engine component.

Cathay’s A350-1041, furnished with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, experienced an engine fire shortly after take-off from Hong Kong on 1 September.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) of Hong Kong is investigating the incident, and EASA said it was taking “precautionary measures” as a result.

“This decision is based on the preliminary information provided to EASA by the safety investigation led by AAIA, as well as from CAA Hong Kong and from the aircraft and engine manufacturers,” commented the agency.

“We will require a one-time fleet inspection, which may be applicable only to a portion of the A350 fleet, in order to identify and remove from service any potentially compromised high-pressure fuel hoses.”

The agency reported that Cathay had found damage to a fuel manifold flexible tube, which led to a controlled, temporary engine fire, and heat damage to the engine.

It warned that the condition, “if not detected and corrected, could, in combination with additional failures, lead to a more severe engine fire and resulting damage to an aeroplane”.

EASA has put out an airworthiness directive which requires a “one-time visual and dimensional inspection of the fuel manifold main fuel hoses”, dependent on part type and number.

Airlines operating the A350-1000 include Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Etihad, but none was available for comment.

Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast of Loadstar news editor Alex Whiteman speaking to Niall van de Wouw, Chief Airfreight Officer at Xeneta about how new US Customs air freight security rules are creating a ‘shitshow’: 

