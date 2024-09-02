By Charlotte Goldstone 02/09/2024

Cathay Pacific has found multiple engine component failures across its A350 aircraft fleet after an incident this morning prompted inspections – with delays and cancellations expected.

The initial engine component failure occurred earlier today during Cathay Pacific flight CX383 to Zurich.

According to the flag-carrier airline of Hong Kong, this component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide.

“We immediately brought this issue to the attention of the aircraft and engine manufacturers as well as our regulators,” it said.

Cathay Pacific then initiated a fleet-wide inspection of all 48 of its A350 aircraft, “as a precautionary measure”, to be completed today.

During inspections, it identified “a number of the same engine components that need to be replaced” but assured its customers that spare parts have been secured and repair work is underway.

“As a result, a number of aircraft will be out of service for several days while this process is being completed and Cathay Pacific’s operating schedules will be affected,” it warned.

Indeed, 24 of its return flights operating up until the end of tomorrow have been cancelled.

Cathay’s director of engineering, Keith Brown, said: “Each aircraft is undergoing a rigorous inspection. Upon completion, the aircraft cleared for operation will return to service, while those identified with technical issues will undergo further repair and maintenance work.

“Meanwhile, we are liaising with the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and the aircraft and engine manufacturers.”

Cathay Pacific said it has “fully complied with all maintenance requirements of the engine manufacturer” and urged that “stringent maintenance procedures are in place”.

In an incident reported by Aerotime earlier this year, a Cathay Pacific ground employee found “foreign objects” in an A350-1000 aircraft engine half an hour before it was due to take off for Zurich Airport.