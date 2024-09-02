Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Delays expected as Cathay Pacific starts fleet-wide inspection of A350s

FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT

FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT

dreamstime_xs_177269847
© Richair
By

Cathay Pacific has found multiple engine component failures across its A350 aircraft fleet after an incident this morning prompted inspections – with delays and cancellations expected. 

The initial engine component failure occurred earlier today during Cathay Pacific flight CX383 to Zurich. 

According to the flag-carrier airline of Hong Kong, this component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide. 

“We immediately brought this issue to the attention of the aircraft and engine manufacturers as well as our regulators,” it said.  

Cathay Pacific then initiated a fleet-wide inspection of all 48 of its A350 aircraft, “as a precautionary measure”, to be completed today. 

During inspections, it identified “a number of the same engine components that need to be replaced” but assured its customers that spare parts have been secured and repair work is underway.  

“As a result, a number of aircraft will be out of service for several days while this process is being completed and Cathay Pacific’s operating schedules will be affected,” it warned.  

Indeed, 24 of its return flights operating up until the end of tomorrow have been cancelled. 

Cathay’s director of engineering, Keith Brown, said: “Each aircraft is undergoing a rigorous inspection.  Upon completion, the aircraft cleared for operation will return to service, while those identified with technical issues will undergo further repair and maintenance work. 

“Meanwhile, we are liaising with the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and the aircraft and engine manufacturers.” 

Cathay Pacific said it has “fully complied with all maintenance requirements of the engine manufacturer” and urged that “stringent maintenance procedures are in place”.  

In an incident reported by Aerotime earlier this year, a Cathay Pacific ground employee found “foreign objects” in an A350-1000 aircraft engine half an hour before it was due to take off for Zurich Airport.  

 

Check out today’s News in Brief Podcast! 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    A350 Cathay Pacfic coronavirus Hong Kong state aid

    Most read news

    Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security

    'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'

    Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October

    Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners

    Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday

    Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer

    Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain

    Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns

    Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows

    JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'

    Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion

    Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'

    OceanX: ZIM shaker; Schenker paver; Freightos waver; Flexport...breaker? 

    Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates

    Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come

    Global airfreight market sees eighth month of double-digit demand growth