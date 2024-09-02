Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit
IndiGo, India’s largest private airline, ended the just-concluded fiscal year 2023-24 on a strong note ...
FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT
FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT
Cathay Pacific has found multiple engine component failures across its A350 aircraft fleet after an incident this morning prompted inspections – with delays and cancellations expected.
The initial engine component failure occurred earlier today during Cathay Pacific flight CX383 to Zurich.
According to the flag-carrier airline of Hong Kong, this component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide.
“We immediately brought this issue to the attention of the aircraft and engine manufacturers as well as our regulators,” it said.
Cathay Pacific then initiated a fleet-wide inspection of all 48 of its A350 aircraft, “as a precautionary measure”, to be completed today.
During inspections, it identified “a number of the same engine components that need to be replaced” but assured its customers that spare parts have been secured and repair work is underway.
“As a result, a number of aircraft will be out of service for several days while this process is being completed and Cathay Pacific’s operating schedules will be affected,” it warned.
Indeed, 24 of its return flights operating up until the end of tomorrow have been cancelled.
Cathay’s director of engineering, Keith Brown, said: “Each aircraft is undergoing a rigorous inspection. Upon completion, the aircraft cleared for operation will return to service, while those identified with technical issues will undergo further repair and maintenance work.
“Meanwhile, we are liaising with the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and the aircraft and engine manufacturers.”
Cathay Pacific said it has “fully complied with all maintenance requirements of the engine manufacturer” and urged that “stringent maintenance procedures are in place”.
In an incident reported by Aerotime earlier this year, a Cathay Pacific ground employee found “foreign objects” in an A350-1000 aircraft engine half an hour before it was due to take off for Zurich Airport.
Check out today’s News in Brief Podcast!
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article