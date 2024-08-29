Dark Skies

By Mr Joy 29/08/2024

Only months after Australia’s Bonza went into receivership, another airline has gone into administration.

Look

This is the first of a three-part series, which will demonstrate that something is fundamentally wrong with Australia’s airline industry.

And how much of it has to do with Australia’s federal government policies over the past three decades.

Terminal illness

Only three months after I wrote about the demise of Bonza, Australia’s third-largest airline, Regional Express (also known as Rex), has gone into voluntary administration.