Dachser confirms Ralf Morawietz as corporate director IT

Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team
In a management and organisational shake-up, Maersk has added 10 ‘business leaders’ to its executive ...
Dachser has formally appointed Ralf Morawietz as its corporate director IT, a role he took on at the start of this year.
Mr Morawietz was CIO at Panalpina for five years, following nearly six years as SVP applications and development for Kuehne + Nagel. He has also had a three-and-a-half year stint at DHL Express, as VP global business intelligence, but most recently, Mr Morawietz has been managing partner at LogConsult.
Mr Morawietz, who reports to chief development officer Stefan Hohm, succeeds Stefan Selbach who has been at the helm of Dachser IT for 18 years and is moving into semi-retirement. Mr Selbach will now be responsible for enterprise architecture, IT controlling and IP purchasing over the next three years, as head of IT governance.
CEO Burkhard Eling said: “In appointing Ralf Morawietz, we have gained a seasoned IT manager who will systematically develop and enhance the digital transformation, innovative capacity and customer orientation of our global IT.”
Dachser employs 600 people in its IT division, as well as 270 IT coordinators.
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting
Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%
Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season
Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs
Super-bonuses again from Taiwan liners – but they may be the last for a while
Comment on this article