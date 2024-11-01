Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

JAS Worldwide recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
JAS Worldwide was hit by a ransomware attack last week, resulting in more than 400 ...
XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL
XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL
Some UK retail deliveries have lost live tracking services following a cyber attack on fleet management technology company Microlise, a supplier to DHL Supply Chain UK.
Nisa, the UK groceries wholesaler and customer of DHL Supply Chain, has been affected and a spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Nisa is aware of an incident affecting Microlise.
“We want to reassure Nisa customers this will only impact live tracking visibility of deliveries; there will be no impact on the deliveries themselves.
“In the event of any delays, customers will be informed by the DHL customer service team as quickly as possible until this issue is resolved.”
DHL confirmed that the attack had not affected any of its systems or operations, including Express, eCommerce or Global Forwarding, but added: “However, as a precaution, we have implemented our appropriate safeguarding measures.
“We are working to resolve the situation and have implemented contingencies to ensure that service levels are maintained for those customers who may be potentially impacted.
“We are in direct communication with the supplier and will communicate any further updates as necessary.”
Microlise Group said a “large portion” of its services had been affected by the “incident”, which had resulted in “unauthorised activity on the Microlise network”.
Cyber security specialist and CEO of Dynarisk Andrew Martin said networks like this could be high-risk.
“Companies that offer digital portals where clients can administer critical business functions are at a very high risk of cyber attack. We have seen hackers share data for Microlise portals which could have been used as an entry point into the company’s systems.
“Companies should take great care to protect their digital portals, with controls like two-step verification, and ensure they have deployed robust endpoint security software to protect the devices of their employees from being hacked.”
Microlise said it had appointed specialists to establish the nature and extent of the attack, and that it was in discussions with its cyber insurance provider.
When asked how DHL ensures cyber security at its suppliers, the company pointed to its security code of practice for partners.
“We operate our business in a connected world, which means we run and maintain thousands of interfaces with our partners. These interfaces are used, for example, to deliver goods and services, access our systems, process our data, or provide us with cloud-based services or platforms. Consequently, a successful cyber attack on an interface could also penetrate DHL Group’s systems and/or network, affect our operations, or disrupt supply chains.
“We aim to minimise the risk of cross-infections or service disruptions by ensuring that our partners adhere to our high information security standards.
“Suppliers must follow the ISO 27001 standard or equivalent international security standards. DHL Group only works with partners that agree to our Information Security Code of Practice.”
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Insights for 2025 procurement planning
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article