Estes Express cyber-attack update

By LoadstarEditorial 03/10/2023

Confirming market reports, the fourth-largest LTL player* by sales in the US, Estes Express Lines, disclosed today to have “shared a notice regarding an ongoing IT infrastructure outage and (…) this outage appears to be the result of a cyberattack”.

(*Post-Yellow Corp’s demise…)

The full statement released by the private company is here (click to expand it):

