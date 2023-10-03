Estes Express cyber-attack update

Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack
Operations at Japan’s busiest port Nagoya resumed this afternoon, local time, after an outage of ...
Confirming market reports, the fourth-largest LTL player* by sales in the US, Estes Express Lines, disclosed today to have “shared a notice regarding an ongoing IT infrastructure outage and (…) this outage appears to be the result of a cyberattack”.
(*Post-Yellow Corp’s demise…)
The full statement released by the private company is here (click to expand it):
To be updated, on merit.
In the news last month: “Estes’ $1.525B stalking horse bid for Yellow’s terminals wins out“.
