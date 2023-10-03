Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Estes Express cyber-attack update

Confirming market reports, the fourth-largest LTL player* by sales in the US, Estes Express Lines, disclosed today to have “shared a notice regarding an ongoing IT infrastructure outage and (…) this outage appears to be the result of a cyberattack”.

(*Post-Yellow Corp’s demise…)

The full statement released by the private company is here (click to expand it):

(Source: twitter.com/estesexpress/status; 3 October 2023)

To be updated, on merit.

In the news last month: “Estes’ $1.525B stalking horse bid for Yellow’s terminals wins out“.

 

