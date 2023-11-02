Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: Boeing confirms cyberattack, global services disrupted

andriezas-cyber-crime_47947513
© Andriezas
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Boeing confirmed a cyberattack is impacting its global services division, five days after a prolific Russia-affiliated ransomware group claimed responsibility for an attack against the multinational aerospace company.

“We are aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business,” a Boeing spokesperson said via email on Wednesday. “This issue does not affect flight safety.”

Some parts of company’s global services site are currently down.

Boeing declined to confirm the identity of the threat actor, the nature of the attack or if a ransom has been paid. The company has yet to file a disclosure about the incident with the Securities and Exchange Commission…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Boeing cyber attack Cyber crime Airbus European Aviation Safety Agency

    Most Read

    Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates

    VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders

    More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced

    Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers

    Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

    DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains

    Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid

    'Overcapacity will persist, prompting more scrapping and slow-steaming'

    Carriers under fire as call comes for clearer rules on invoicing D&D charges

    Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking

    ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink

    'Evidence of a genuine peak season bounce' is good news for airfreight

    Quantum computing: is it right for you?

    Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed

    Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure

    Tata captures iPhone volumes for Air India with Wistron takeover