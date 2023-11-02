SCD: Boeing confirms cyberattack, global services disrupted

By LoadstarEditorial 02/11/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Boeing confirmed a cyberattack is impacting its global services division, five days after a prolific Russia-affiliated ransomware group claimed responsibility for an attack against the multinational aerospace company.

“We are aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business,” a Boeing spokesperson said via email on Wednesday. “This issue does not affect flight safety.”

Some parts of company’s global services site are currently down.

Boeing declined to confirm the identity of the threat actor, the nature of the attack or if a ransom has been paid. The company has yet to file a disclosure about the incident with the Securities and Exchange Commission…

