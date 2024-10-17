Emirates set to decide on which new freighter to order within weeks

By Alex Lennane 17/10/2024

Emirates SkyCargo’s plan to triple its cargo fleet by 2030 will see a decision on whether to opt for the A350F or B777X within weeks.

The carrier said it was evaluating the size of the order. It currently operates 11 777Fs, and leases 747Fs, while having nine 77Fs on order, according to The National – although delivery dates for those have slipped up to six months, causing capacity shortages for this year’s peak season.

Factors in the decision include Boeing’s production problems and concerns over the A350 engine, which Emirates said faced challenges in a hot climate. Worth a read.