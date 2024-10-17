Emirates set to decide on which new freighter to order within weeks

Boeing delays 777 deliveries and axes 767F production
As indicated in The Loadstar last week, problems at Boeing will mean freighter orders will go ...
GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE
GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE
Emirates SkyCargo’s plan to triple its cargo fleet by 2030 will see a decision on whether to opt for the A350F or B777X within weeks.
The carrier said it was evaluating the size of the order. It currently operates 11 777Fs, and leases 747Fs, while having nine 77Fs on order, according to The National – although delivery dates for those have slipped up to six months, causing capacity shortages for this year’s peak season.
Factors in the decision include Boeing’s production problems and concerns over the A350 engine, which Emirates said faced challenges in a hot climate. Worth a read.
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article