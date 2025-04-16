Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Business case for commercial use of the Beluga 'was not there', says Airbus

airbus beluga
© Craig Russell
By

Airbus has taken the “reluctant” decision to axe the commercialisation of its heavylift Beluga aircraft, realising “the business case was not there”.

Speaking to The Loadstar in Dubai on the sidelines of IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS) today, head of freighter marketing at the French aircraft manufacturer Crawford Hamilton said it was a decision not taken lightly.

“It is not a high-payload aircraft, it is more high-volume, as we had designed it to carry aircraft parts,” said Mr Hamilton.

“When ...

