By Alex Whiteman in Dubai 16/04/2025

Airbus has taken the “reluctant” decision to axe the commercialisation of its heavylift Beluga aircraft, realising “the business case was not there”.

Speaking to The Loadstar in Dubai on the sidelines of IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS) today, head of freighter marketing at the French aircraft manufacturer Crawford Hamilton said it was a decision not taken lightly.

“It is not a high-payload aircraft, it is more high-volume, as we had designed it to carry aircraft parts,” said Mr Hamilton.

“When ...

