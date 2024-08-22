Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / AEI braces for a dip in 737-800 conversions as demand sinks

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

AEI expects to covert a dozen 737-800s this year compared to 18 in 2023. Photo - AEI
By

The suggestion that B737-800 conversions are oversupplied has been confirmed by experts at Aeronautical Engineers AEI).

According to Robert Convey, the firm’s SVP, sales and marketing, the situation is “serious”, and compounded by a lack of demand for those freighters.

Over the past two years, industry analysts have been warning of a potential oversupply – reportedly, around 80 737-800s were converted last year, but Mr Convey thinks this figure is exaggerated.

“The numbers are closer to 45-50 a year, combined between AEI and Boeing,” he told The Loadstar.

Last year, AEI delivered 18 737-800SF freighters, five 737-400SFs, two MD-80SFs and three CRJ200 SFs – what it called a solid year – and its 2023 recap announcement in January referred to the narrowbody freighter market becoming overbuilt during the pandemic era.

The -800 still accounts for most deliveries this year, but AEI expects a moderation to accommodate current demand, said Mr Convey, and AEI estimates it would work on a dozen aircraft this year.

“ I think it will be until mid-or end of 2025 before we see a little bit of an uptick from that dozen,” he added.

And he reckons the market for -800s will be quiet for a period. AEI currently has just two aircraft being converted.

“We are a pretty lean company, and we have no debt. So we can weather storms like this quite easily; a dozen conversions for us will keep our electric bill and salaries paid,” he added.

Mr Convey has observed around 100 narrowbodies still parked. He says 757s are coming out of service in big numbers due to difficulties with engine supply, and 737-400s are getting too expensive to maintain.

“So, until those 100 or so aircraft get consumed or parted-out, there’s not going to be a lot of new conversions,” he said.

Further, he disagreed with the notion that 737-800 feedstock is plentiful. He noted: “There is not a lot of feedstock right now. Even the part-out market is having problems because they cannot buy aircraft. They cannot compete with the high prices the passenger market is paying.”

There is clear evidence that passenger operators are keeping their aircraft in service longer than planned, a situation exacerbated by delays in production and technical issues at airframe and engine OEMs.

“Its going to take several years for things to normalise, especially on the OEM side, and then demand will return. Thus, the availability of aircraft and engines will normalise at normal prices,” Mr Convey said.

Several -800 conversion lines have sprung up in recent years, including Boeing’s Gatwick facility. But, in Mr Convey’s opinion, any new narrowbody conversion lines announced recently will not be activated due to the oversupply and lack of demand.

“There’s talk about Boeing setting up in India, that is a disaster waiting to happen,” reckoned Mr Convey. “They will probably focus on their two or three main conversion centres, as will we.”

Meanwhile, AEI is considering introducing new freighter programmes for the 737-900 and the CRJ 900. Mr Convey said of the latter: “I think it will make a decent freighter, but it’s just a matter of timing.”

And looking ahead, Mr Convey remains hopeful for the narrowbody market. He said: “We will get back to a normal steady flow. This is a very cyclical business and when you throw a super event like Covid into a cyclical business, you get super highs – but you also get super lows.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Aeronautical Engineers Inc. (AEI) Boeing Gatwick 747F capacity crunch Cargolux the ecommerce equation

    Most read news

    Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

    US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers

    Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

    Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday

    Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms

    MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu

    Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

    US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket

    Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set

    Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships

    Analysis: DP World – hooked on a feeling

    Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season

    'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin

    Disruption gives volumes and revenue a boost, and Zim enjoys profit rebound

    Containership owners 'making hay' as demand for tonnage still shines

    Smarter tech could help air cargo reduce the risk of carrying dangerous goods