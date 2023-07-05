Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cyber attack cripples Nagoya port operations

Nagoya Port container terminal
Nabeta Pier in Nagoya Port – credit Port of Nagoya
Operations at Japan’s busiest port Nagoya have come to a standstill after pro-Russian hackers allegedly unleashed a ransomware attack.

Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said today that its terminal operating system, Nagoya United Terminal System (NUTS), which controls the port’s five container terminals, was attacked at 6.30am local time yesterday.

The loading of containers onto trucks, as well as vessel loading and unloading, have been suspended, disrupting supply chains for companies including Toyota.

Nagoya is an industrial hub and its port’s key cargoes are car parts and industrial machinery.

Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said: “All parties concerned are currently working together to restore the situation. We’re doing our best, and strove to have the system ready by 6pm on 5 July.”

However, there has been no success in achieving a system recovery, and the association said it is hoping that container movements can resume tomorrow morning.

The association, which comprises transport companies using Nagoya port, continued: “Please understand that the start of work may be delayed depending on the status of system recovery.”

Annually, Nagoya handles approximately 200m tonnes of cargo, the highest among all Japanese ports. Last year, Nagoya’s container throughput came up to 2.68m teu.

Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said it has made a police report about the incident, which it believes to be a cyberattack.

If the system outage slows container movements from the yard areas, fewer container ships will be granted access to Nagoya port, said the association, adding that some containers that were unloaded prior to the cyberattack cannot be moved onto trailers. This has caused long queues of trailers to form near the port.

While container ships calling at Nagoya mainly carry vehicle parts, they also transport foodstuffs, and if the outage lasts longer than expected, land-based deliveries could be affected, said Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association.

Cybersecurity specialist InfosecPartners said that with ship infrastructure and port activity now increasingly connected and reliant on operational technology, the risk of cyberattacks is heightened.

Rightship’s statistics show that in 2022, half of maritime cyberattacks happened in ports and terminals. In January, Portugal’s Lisbon port’s operations were affected after a ransomware attack and in June 2017, 17 container terminals run by APM Terminals were hacked.

