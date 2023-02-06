CVC Capital Partners takes majority stake in Scan Global Logistics

Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
Scan Global Logistics (SGL) insisted it was “business as usual” following the announcement this morning ...
Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics (SGL) announced today to have partnered with CVC Capital Partners “to further accelerate” its international growth push.
“CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII (CVC) has agreed to acquire a majority shareholding in the company from an investor group led by AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity (AEA),” the company said today.
With revenues of more than $3bn, SGL offers a “full suite of end-to-end services across +150 locations in 45 countries and through +3,300 logistics professionals”.
In his prepared remarks, CEO ...
