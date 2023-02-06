CVC Capital Partners takes majority stake in Scan Global Logistics

By LoadstarEditorial 06/02/2023

Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics (SGL) announced today to have partnered with CVC Capital Partners “to further accelerate” its international growth push.

“CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII (CVC) has agreed to acquire a majority shareholding in the company from an investor group led by AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity (AEA),” the company said today.

With revenues of more than $3bn, SGL offers a “full suite of end-to-end services across +150 locations in 45 countries and through +3,300 logistics professionals”.

In his prepared remarks, CEO ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN