Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids
Bloomberg sources have reported that Deutsche Bahn (DB) has received a “handful” of bids for ...
Bloomberg did a great job this week. The snowball effect of its DB Schenker (DBS) snapshot coverage: everybody in logistics has been talking about yet another “next stage” for the 3PL auction of the century.
(Not the very very final one, but it should be the final stage in the bidding jungle, sort of – thank the Lords of M&A?)
Of all the useful information shared with us by the financial news agency, of prime relevance was one key reference to a ...
Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'
Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall
Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early
Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail
Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation
Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services
Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness
Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume
News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article