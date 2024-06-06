All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'
What’s left if…
Up +71.6% to $19.24 since 21 May’s hellish low of $11.21, in line with stock levels of 25 years ago, that’s where…
… the recent rally leaves the most distressed M&A story of 2024, Forward Air (FWRD).
What it means is not that difficult to understand, price-wise, drawing from certain balance sheet figures.
As we wrote on 10 May, if we go with a theoretical liquidation value of $721.7m for most of its current assets at a 100% recovery rate – giving accounts ...
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high
Atlas Air says split from Amazon 'all part of the plan'
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article