Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'

Basket
ID 5370572 © Rene Jansa | Dreamstime.com
By

Private equity in the driving seat for DB Schenker (DBS)?

The sharks?

If so, let’s spare a thought now, quickly, for the trade buyers left in the race.

“Really!”

To paraphrase, that was the immediate reaction from several quarters in our marketplace in the past few days.

(By way of background, read our ’On the long haul to a market listing?’ out on Friday, 24 May.)

While a few contacts didn’t feel very surprised about the latest insight from Bloomberg, others – me included – are ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker M&A radar private equity Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation AP Moller - Maersk APM Terminals Maersk Line Pump up the volumes Red Sea Crisis The Purse Strings

    Most read news

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    UK ports and airports overwhelmed with illegal vape seizures

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Airlines make freighter and aircraft capacity moves

    HMM to downsize operations at Kaohsiung port

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Surging North American imports boosts Zim's first quarter bottom line

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?