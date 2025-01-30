By Stuart Todd 30/01/2025

German premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz’s decision to cut its freight costs by 10% from 1 February, resulting in a corresponding reduction in freight rates, has caused uproar among the country’s SME road hauliers serving the industry; they see the move as squeezing already slim margins further.

Industry federation BGL claimed such a move, thought to be industry-wide, lacke legitimacy and it would push its members out of a market of “ruinous” rates in favour of low-cost providers from Eastern Europe, and ...

