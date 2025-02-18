'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Industry’s decoupling from China is set to continue to the end of the decade, according ...
Supply chain leaders are bracing ahead of advance negotiations due to begin in Saudi Arabia today to bring an end to the Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Responding to news that presidents Trump and Putin would at some time be meeting, Ti CEO John Manners-Bell suggested any peace agreement could help alleviate some of the strain on Europe’s beleaguered road freight sector.
He said: “Europe’s driver shortage will be helped by the gradual return of Ukrainian transport ...
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
