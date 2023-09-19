Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Beau Paine is Menzies new head of cargo amid executive shake-up

Beau Paine, Global Head of Cargo
Beau Paine
By

Menzies Aviation has appointed Beau Paine (above) as its global head of cargo, after Robert Fordree announced he was moving to Emirates SkyCargo.

Mr Paine joined Menzies in 2005, and will retain his role of senior vice president cargo Oceania and south east Asia (OSEA), which he has held since 2021. Prior to that, he headed the Australian cargo team.

Menzies, which has expanded considerably lately, has also appointed Menzies veteran Kayla Moa as vice president cargo operations, Australia.

menzies aviation

Kayla Moa Photo: Chris Watt Photography

And it has announced that Karl Aldwinckle, formerly head of the UK, will become vice president cargo Europe, based at Heathrow.

Mr Aldwinckle, who has also held roles at Etihad and Qatar Airways Cargo, will be responsible for increasing the company’s cargo footprint in the region.

Karl Aldwinckle

Menzies has taken on several more locations, including Chicago Rockford, Philadelphia, and José María Córdova International Airport in Colombia. It is also in a JV in Bangalore airport, which will see the construction of a new domestic cargo facility and a JV in Santiago, Chile. It will also, in partnerships with South African Airways, undertake “a significant refurbishment” of SAA’s cargo terminals at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo.

Mr Paine will be responsible for expanding Menzies’ cargo business, as well as introducing new services and technology, including the roll-out of its Wipro next-gen warehouse management system.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “Our cargo business has rapidly expanded, growing from 49 locations in 2021 to 75 this year, and we have ambitious plans to take this even further. With signs that cargo demand is strengthening, we’ve created a solid platform for growth, and I look forward to working with Beau, Karl and Kayla as we undertake this new chapter in our cargo journey.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Menzies Aviation On the merry-go-round Avianca Avianca Cargo

    Most Read

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

    Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

    Maersk launches 'a new age' with the first green methanol ship

    The Loadstar explains: methanol-powered ships

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader