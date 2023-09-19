Beau Paine is Menzies new head of cargo amid executive shake-up

By Alex Lennane 19/09/2023

Menzies Aviation has appointed Beau Paine (above) as its global head of cargo, after Robert Fordree announced he was moving to Emirates SkyCargo.

Mr Paine joined Menzies in 2005, and will retain his role of senior vice president cargo Oceania and south east Asia (OSEA), which he has held since 2021. Prior to that, he headed the Australian cargo team.

Menzies, which has expanded considerably lately, has also appointed Menzies veteran Kayla Moa as vice president cargo operations, Australia.

And it has announced that Karl Aldwinckle, formerly head of the UK, will become vice president cargo Europe, based at Heathrow.

Mr Aldwinckle, who has also held roles at Etihad and Qatar Airways Cargo, will be responsible for increasing the company’s cargo footprint in the region.

Menzies has taken on several more locations, including Chicago Rockford, Philadelphia, and José María Córdova International Airport in Colombia. It is also in a JV in Bangalore airport, which will see the construction of a new domestic cargo facility and a JV in Santiago, Chile. It will also, in partnerships with South African Airways, undertake “a significant refurbishment” of SAA’s cargo terminals at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo.

Mr Paine will be responsible for expanding Menzies’ cargo business, as well as introducing new services and technology, including the roll-out of its Wipro next-gen warehouse management system.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “Our cargo business has rapidly expanded, growing from 49 locations in 2021 to 75 this year, and we have ambitious plans to take this even further. With signs that cargo demand is strengthening, we’ve created a solid platform for growth, and I look forward to working with Beau, Karl and Kayla as we undertake this new chapter in our cargo journey.”