Air NZ Cargo chooses CargoAi as first strategic partner to commence its digital offering

CargoAi onboards its first Australasia carrier with Air NZ Cargo’s capacity now live on CargoAi’s digital marketplace (CargoMART). Air NZ Cargo will be offering its capacity from USA and Canada into New Zealand and Australia.

“We are proud to be the marketplace of choice that Air NZ has chosen to commence its digital offering with. With our shared vision in transforming the air cargo landscape, we are looking forward to bringing the best digital booking experience that CargoMART offers to our joint customers.” says Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi.

Freight forwarders in USA and Canada can book General and Express cargo instantaneously on all Air NZ Cargo routes. Users of CargoMART benefit from searching for real-time schedules, bulk quoting, e-Booking, the ability to Track and Trace each shipment, as well CargoAi’s Cargo2ZERO sustainable features to support the air cargo industry’s decarbonization mission.

“We are pleased to be partnering with CargoAi as Air New Zealand Cargo looks to expand our customer base within the North America market. While we enjoy a strong presence from the ports where we operate direct flights, the sheer size of the U.S. and Canada market dictates we embrace platforms that expand our commercial reach.  CargoAi will provide us the tools necessary to effectively offer cargo solutions to these customers for their everyday transportation needs into New Zealand and Australia,” said Brooke Roberts, Sales Manager, North America from Air NZ Cargo.

Following the successful pilot launch, Air NZ Cargo will expand its offering on CargoAi on a global scale. This will allow the full visibility and booking of all its routes to more than 9,000 freight forwarders across 105 countries who regularly use CargoAi’s marketplace, CargoMART.

