ACL announces service between and North America and Ireland

LTL specialist Roadrunner offers full refund for late shipments
Roadrunner is chasing a bigger slice of the premium US LTL market with a full ...
PRESS RELEASE
Atlantic Container line AB (ACL) is teaming up with BG Freight Line (BGFL) and Peel Ports in Liverpool and Dublin to provide a new service that will significantly improve transit times and reliability in both directions between Ireland and North America.
This new service will be one to two weeks faster than other transatlantic services to and from Dublin and Belfast. ACL said the reliability will significantly improve as well, due to additional spare time in the schedule.
The BGFL Liverpool-Ireland service is being upgraded two weeks from now. The main service details are shown below:
This first eastbound sailing for this new service will be the ATLANTIC SUN, sailing New York, May 10, Baltimore, May 13, Norfolk, May 14, Halifax, May 16, connecting in Liverpool with JSP ANNA, arriving Dublin, May 26 and Belfast, May 27.
The first westbound sailing for this new service will be JSP ANNA, departing Belfast, May 27 and Dublin, May 31, connecting in Liverpool with the ATLANTIC SEA, arriving Halifax, June 3, New York, June 5, Baltimore, June 8 and Norfolk, June 10.
ACL is able to achieve the faster transits because:
'I'm scared', says Boeing whistleblower, after two others suffer mysterious deaths
Shipper frustration as spot rates rise alongside demand, and cargo is rolled
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Rail strike looming in Canada: it will come 'at the worst possible time'
Flexport's newly liveried aircraft ready as business looks up
Q1 'better than expected' for Maersk – but 'there's more pressure to come'
Red Sea: Aries crew free, but more escalation on the way as box ships flee
CMA CGM to launch China-Mexico express shipping service
Air cargo market shows ‘positive dynamic’ – but how long will it last?
HMM and SM Line exchange slots on transpacific routes to boost sales
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article