ACL announces service between and North America and Ireland

By LoadstarEditorial 08/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Atlantic Container line AB (ACL) is teaming up with BG Freight Line (BGFL) and Peel Ports in Liverpool and Dublin to provide a new service that will significantly improve transit times and reliability in both directions between Ireland and North America.

This new service will be one to two weeks faster than other transatlantic services to and from Dublin and Belfast. ACL said the reliability will significantly improve as well, due to additional spare time in the schedule.

The BGFL Liverpool-Ireland service is being upgraded two weeks from now. The main service details are shown below:

This first eastbound sailing for this new service will be the ATLANTIC SUN, sailing New York, May 10, Baltimore, May 13, Norfolk, May 14, Halifax, May 16, connecting in Liverpool with JSP ANNA, arriving Dublin, May 26 and Belfast, May 27.

The first westbound sailing for this new service will be JSP ANNA, departing Belfast, May 27 and Dublin, May 31, connecting in Liverpool with the ATLANTIC SEA, arriving Halifax, June 3, New York, June 5, Baltimore, June 8 and Norfolk, June 10.

ACL is able to achieve the faster transits because: