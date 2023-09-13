By Gavin van Marle 13/09/2023

The Loadstar’s container shipping expert Mike Wackett couldn’t have been more unequivocal in his assessment of the transatlantic trade in the most recent Loadstar Podcast.

“What you are seeing there is just a total crash.”

Down we go

According to Xeneta’s XSI spot rates index as of the first week in September, transatlantic rates were down another 4.5% to $1,400 per 40ft on the headhaul North Europe-North America leg.

“A year ago, rates were up to $8,000-$9,000 per 40ft and historically rates on that ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN