Comment / Analysis: Across the pond – the transatlantic's tale of woe

The Loadstar’s container shipping expert Mike Wackett couldn’t have been more unequivocal in his assessment of the transatlantic trade in the most recent Loadstar Podcast.

“What you are seeing there is just a total crash.”

Down we go

According to Xeneta’s XSI spot rates index as of the first week in September, transatlantic rates were down another 4.5% to $1,400 per 40ft on the headhaul North Europe-North America leg.

“A year ago, rates were up to $8,000-$9,000 per 40ft and historically rates on that ...

