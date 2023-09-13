MSC vs Kuehne – a bidding war in Hamburg?
Kuehne cornered?
The Loadstar’s container shipping expert Mike Wackett couldn’t have been more unequivocal in his assessment of the transatlantic trade in the most recent Loadstar Podcast.
“What you are seeing there is just a total crash.”
Down we go
According to Xeneta’s XSI spot rates index as of the first week in September, transatlantic rates were down another 4.5% to $1,400 per 40ft on the headhaul North Europe-North America leg.
“A year ago, rates were up to $8,000-$9,000 per 40ft and historically rates on that ...
MSC said today it intends to make Hamburg the "central hub" of its global network,
October sailings from Asia to Europe are being cut to below-demand levels in a final
Container spot rates ex-Asia to both North Europe and the Mediterranean have fallen sharply again
Shippers and forwarders on the transatlantic trades have been warned to expect more blanked sailings
Container carriers have opened a flurry of new connections out of Indian east coast ports
The world's largest container line, MSC, is joining in an alliance with tenth-ranked Zim across
