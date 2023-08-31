Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Irish seafood exporters take a fresh look at Asian markets

Irish exporters could be reconsidering their pandemic-induced abandonment of East Asian markets amid tumbling airfreight rates. According to this piece from the Irish Examiner, with the soaring costs of moving time-sensitive goods during Covid-19, a lot of Irish seafood exporters opted to sever ties with markets in China and Japan. Now, with prices seemingly continuing to tumble, it appears those exporters are seeing opportunities to get back into these once important markets.

