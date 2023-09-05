Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Usman Khan appointed global sales manager at BlueBox Systems

Supply chain tracking platform BlueBox Systems has appointed Usman Khan (above) is its new global sales manager.

Mr Khan is based in London but will report to the firm’s management team in Germany.

He began his freight career at German 3PL Rhenus Logistics in 2016, where he launched a digital start-up, and was most recently global account executive at container tracking provider Vizion API.

“In the past, data visibility was a pleasant add-on for enterprises, yet not deemed essential. Times have evolved, and today modern freight customers now insist upon data visibility – a fundamental prerequisite for a superior customer journey,” he said.

“BlueBox Systems brings a remarkable and unique solution for air and ocean freight. This includes the capability to provide the most superior data quality in the market, alongside an intuitive and user-centric platform experience, leading to enhanced operational efficiency, informed decision-making and unparalleled customer satisfaction,” Mr Khan added.

BlueBox Systems CEO Martin Schulze added: “Whether it is air freight, sea freight or trucking, Usman Khan is an absolute expert in his field. He lives our commitment to provide the best air freight data on the market and to create added value.”

 

