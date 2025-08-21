(Brad Jacobs' QXO target) GMS agrees to be acquired by Home Depot for $5.5bn
PRESS RELEASE Jun 30, 2025 8:02 AM Eastern Daylight Time GMS Enters Into Agreement With The Home ...
The best days of the summer behind us, it’s eerily quiet out there in transport and logistics (T&L).
However, from one conference call to another, in the past 48 hours listening to the management teams of three major US importers on the transpacific eastbound trade – Home Depot, Lowe’s and Target Corp: nearly $600bn in aggregate market cap – talking about their fiscal second-quarter numbers, valuable nuggets worth highlighting are plentiful.
Focus: the consumer and tariffs, tariffs and the consumer.
Inventory, too.
Now
Home Depot ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article