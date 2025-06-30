(Brad Jacobs' QXO target) GMS agrees to be acquired by Home Depot for $5.5bn

Brad Jacobs' QXO offers $5bn to acquire GMS
PRESS RELEASE QXO Proposes to Acquire GMS for $95.20 Per Share in Cash Jun 18, 2025 6:45 ...
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
