Brad Jacobs' QXO offers $5bn to acquire GMS

Brad Jacobs' QXO completes acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply
PRESS RELEASE QXO Completes Acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply QXO to Ring Opening Bell at New York ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
China+1 acceleration as tariffs drive supply chain rerouting
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
