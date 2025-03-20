Brad Jacobs' QXO to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply for $11bn

Brad Jacobs' QXO extends (again) tender offer to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply
QXO to Acquire Beacon Roofing Supply for $11 Billion
GREENWICH, Conn. and HERNDON, Va. – March 20, 2025 – QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which QXO will acquire Beacon for $124.35 per share in cash. Beacon is a leading distributor of roofing, waterproofing and exterior products, with nearly 600 branches across the ...
