Brad Jacobs' QXO and Beacon confirm discussions regarding potential transaction

Brad Jacobs' QXO extends tender offer to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply
QXO and Beacon Confirm Discussions Regarding Potential Transaction
GREENWICH, Conn. and HERNDON, Va. – March 10, 2025 – QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) confirmed today that they are in discussions about a potential combination in which QXO would acquire Beacon for $124.35 per share in cash, or total consideration of approximately $11 billion.
