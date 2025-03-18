Brad Jacobs' QXO extends (again) tender offer to acquire Beacon Roofing Supply

Brad Jacobs' QXO and Beacon confirm discussions regarding potential transaction
PRESS RELEASE QXO and Beacon Confirm Discussions Regarding Potential Transaction GREENWICH, Conn. and HERNDON, Va. – March ...
PRESS RELEASE
Mar 17, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
QXO Extends Tender Offer to Acquire Beacon Roofing Supply
GREENWICH, Conn.?(BUSINESS WIRE)?QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) announced today that it is extending its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) for $124.25 per share.
The tender offer, which was scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 14, 2025, will remain open until ...
