By Alex Lennane 05/03/2025

The US looks set reduce the tariffs imposed yesterday on Mexico and Canada – but tariffs are likely to remain rather than be suspended, according to US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.

In yet more trade whiplash for shippers, he said the US administration would “probably” say today that the tariff amounts would be cut.

“I think [Trump’s] going to figure ’you do more, and I’ll meet you in the middle some way’, and we’re probably going to be announcing that tomorrow,” he ...

