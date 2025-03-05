Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / US businesses 'highly concerned' over hit from tariff retaliation

dreamstime_s_364435321
AI-generated © genpick |
By

The US looks set reduce the tariffs imposed yesterday on Mexico and Canada – but tariffs are likely to remain rather than be suspended, according to US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. 

In yet more trade whiplash for shippers, he said the US administration would “probably” say today that the tariff amounts would be cut. 

“I think [Trump’s] going to figure ’you do more, and I’ll meet you in the middle some way’, and we’re probably going to be announcing that tomorrow,” he ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AgTrans Airforwarders Association (AfA) China Shipbuilding Trading Target tariff hikes Trade tariffs

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news

    US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm

    Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office