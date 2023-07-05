Mærsk contra mundum
The jury is out
It’s quiet on the western front.
Right.
All good indeed.
As we prepare for a likely unforgettable Q2 23 earnings season, it’s worthwhile looking forward to the next several weeks with an open mind.
And let the numbers talk now.
While ’sunburn risk’ is apparent in my own little world, expectations are pretty high while risk-on mode prevails in the financial markets, although the latest spat between China and the US can change that in a flash.
Sift through the figures* of our major ’Top Eight’ ...
