By Gavin van Marle 25/07/2024

When, oh when are these surging container spot freight rates going to make themselves apparent in freight forwarders accounts?

Yesterday it was the turn of DSV CEO Jens Lund and (sort-of) recently installed CFO Michael Ebbe to take analysts through the last three, tumultuous months…

What follows is, as ever, not a verbatim transcript of that call…

Jens Lund: Morning all. So, I’m a numbers guy, you’re all numbers guys. Let’s do some numbers – and you know what? Things are starting to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN