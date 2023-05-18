UPS unveils new healthcare logistics facility in Singapore

By LoadstarEditorial 18/05/2023

PRESS RELEASE

8,700 square metre facility strategically located to support growth of Singapore’s main biomedical manufacturing cluster

Provides storage of healthcare products in temperatures ranging from -80 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius as well as other value-added healthcare services

Strengthens UPS’s healthcare logistics footprint in Singapore, a key regional hub for the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies





SINGAPORE, May 18, 2023 – UPS Healthcare today announced the official opening of a new, USD 20 million purpose-built facility in the west of Singapore to support the current and future logistics needs of businesses in the country’s growing healthcare sector.

The 8,700 square metre facility, which is located at Gul Circle, within easy reach of PSA Terminals, the manufacturing cluster at Tuas Biomedical Park and the site of the future seaport at Tuas, is capable of storing healthcare products in temperatures ranging from -80 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius. Compliant with all GDPMDS, ISO 13485 and GMP certification standards, it is also able to provide additional value-added services such as packaging, labelling, returns logistics and local customs brokerage.

The facility also near doubles UPS’s overall healthcare warehousing space in Singapore to more than 19,000 square metres, adding to the company’s dedicated healthcare facility at the Airline Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS).

“By expanding our healthcare logistics footprint into the west of Singapore, we strengthen our ability to manage and combine both ocean and air shipments and support the country’s ambitions of becoming a regional distribution centre for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Ianne Loh, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, UPS Healthcare.

“Data from UPS’s intra-Asia study, which was released earlier this year, shows that the region’s healthcare sector plays a key role in achieving the full potential of its trade growth by 2030. Our experience as a world leader in complex healthcare logistics ensures businesses in Singapore can access the services they need while, most importantly, giving patients the peace of mind knowing that their critical healthcare treatments and devices are in safe hands.”

The opening of the new facility is the latest in a series of recent developments by UPS to increase the range of its healthcare logistics services portfolio in Singapore. In late 2022, the company announced the launch in Singapore of UPS Premier, the company’s highly specialised, best-in-class service for customers shipping time-sensitive, temperature-sensitive, and patient-critical products. UPS Premier uses state-of-the-art RFID sensors built into the package labelling to narrow visibility down to three metres within the UPS network.

The company also recently expanded its hub at Changi Airport to near double its package handling capacity. The expansion included the installation of temperature-controlled storage, cooler and freezer capabilities to allow temperature-sensitive healthcare products to be safely stored onsite while in transit.