Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

TT Club appoints Kamel Tlili as new regional general manager for Asia-Pacific 

Kamel Tlili
By

Kamel Tlili is the new regional general manager Asia-Pacific for international freight and logistics insurer, TT Club, in its Singapore office, tasked with maintaining and expanding a strong market position. 

Kevin King, TT deputy CEO, said: “We are excited to have Kamel join TT with his wealth of marine insurance experience and extensive contacts in the Asia Pacific markets. He is leading a highly experienced, first-class team of underwriting and claims executives and will look to build upon the success the region has had in building and servicing its membership.” 

Mr Tlili joins TT after six years leading British Marine’s P&I underwriting division in Asia at QBE.  He previously spent 14 years at TT’s sister mutual, UK P&I, as an underwriting director and claims director. He also had sea-going experience at the start of his career after taking a master’s degree in maritime law at Aix-Marseille University. 

He said: “I welcome the opportunity presented by my new role to  a wider market within the Asia-Pacific region. TT Club has a formidable reputation among industry leaders for its in-depth knowledge of prevalent risks, and an unequalled claims service.” 

Meanwhile, UK P&I Club recently announced the appointment of Peter Jones to a newly created role of underwriting director in the region.   

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Insurance On the merry-go-round Singapore TT Club Saudia Cargo

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas

    Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World 

    Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy

    FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC

    Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes

    Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel