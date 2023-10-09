TT Club appoints Kamel Tlili as new regional general manager for Asia-Pacific 

Rumours swirl – DSV denies top exec exit on the cards
Kamel Tlili is the new regional general manager Asia-Pacific for international freight and logistics insurer, TT Club, in its Singapore office, tasked with maintaining and expanding a strong market position.
Kevin King, TT deputy CEO, said: “We are excited to have Kamel join TT with his wealth of marine insurance experience and extensive contacts in the Asia Pacific markets. He is leading a highly experienced, first-class team of underwriting and claims executives and will look to build upon the success the region has had in building and servicing its membership.”
Mr Tlili joins TT after six years leading British Marine’s P&I underwriting division in Asia at QBE. He previously spent 14 years at TT’s sister mutual, UK P&I, as an underwriting director and claims director. He also had sea-going experience at the start of his career after taking a master’s degree in maritime law at Aix-Marseille University.
He said: “I welcome the opportunity presented by my new role to a wider market within the Asia-Pacific region. TT Club has a formidable reputation among industry leaders for its in-depth knowledge of prevalent risks, and an unequalled claims service.”
Meanwhile, UK P&I Club recently announced the appointment of Peter Jones to a newly created role of underwriting director in the region.
