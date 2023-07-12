MSC or not, look at Wilson Sons – M&A arbitrage signs...
Fainthearts need not apply
Singapore’s Temasek, with its vast sovereign-like investment portfolio, partly including transport and logistics (T&L) assets, didn’t offer a granular view of its T&L achievements in its trading update for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 released yesterday, 11 July.
However, what we got, I reckon, was enough to raise eyebrows, at least initially, fully aware of its M&A background story in our industry and on the periphery of it in recent times.
But also enough not to label its performance as ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article