Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...
And try to focus on your job…
With rival DSV clinching its transformational Schenker deal, its stock rallying to new highs, lonely Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is preparing for a “new supply chain reality“, ShippingWatch duly reported last week.
Board member and head of Sea Logistics Michael Aldwell, a disciple of K+N legend Otto Schacht, told the Danish press that the Swiss forwarder will do what needs to be done to keep its leadership at the top of the league tables in ocean freight, while losing out in ...
