Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Timeline essential: Lethargic Kuehne + Nagel? 'Just take it private'

lethargic
ID 297946470 © Altitudevs | Dreamstime.com
By

With rival DSV clinching its transformational Schenker deal, its stock rallying to new highs, lonely Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is preparing for a “new supply chain reality“, ShippingWatch duly reported last week.

Board member and head of Sea Logistics Michael Aldwell, a disciple of K+N legend Otto Schacht, told the Danish press that the Swiss forwarder will do what needs to be done to keep its leadership at the top of the league tables in ocean freight, while losing out in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Kuehne + Nagel private equity Timeline essential DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn Reuters

    Most read news

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'

    Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China

    Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...

    DHL, Mærsk, Kuehne & DSV – tears & rain, hope & faith

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity

    Freighter delivery delays, as strike goes on, add to Boeing woes