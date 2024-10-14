By Alessandro Pasetti 14/10/2024

With rival DSV clinching its transformational Schenker deal, its stock rallying to new highs, lonely Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is preparing for a “new supply chain reality“, ShippingWatch duly reported last week.

Board member and head of Sea Logistics Michael Aldwell, a disciple of K+N legend Otto Schacht, told the Danish press that the Swiss forwarder will do what needs to be done to keep its leadership at the top of the league tables in ocean freight, while losing out in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN