MKTS: Unions reported to vote against Deutsche Bahn's sale of DB Schenker – FAZ
MARKETSCREENER reports: The EVG trade union plans to vote against Deutsche Bahn’s sale of logistics company ...
DSV CEO Jens Lund (pictured below) was in the news last week bravely reassuring all of us deal-junkies that, after the integration of DB Schenker is done and dusted*, the Danish freight forwarder will entertain more acquisitions.
(*By way of background: Assuming closing, as stated, in Q2 25, that suggests a post-Schenker M&A timeline of whatever scale from 2027/28 onwards.)
That’s quite forward-looking, but let’s stick to the very short term here – keeping in mind that DSV’s stock today is down ...
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article