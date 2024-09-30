Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Timeline essential: DSV + Schenker – final deadline approaches

Netflix Schenker
ID 113595065 © Nicolas Maderna | Dreamstime.com
By

DSV CEO Jens Lund (pictured below) was in the news last week bravely reassuring all of us deal-junkies that, after the integration of DB Schenker is done and dusted*, the Danish freight forwarder will entertain more acquisitions.

(*By way of background: Assuming closing, as stated, in Q2 25, that suggests a post-Schenker M&A timeline of whatever scale from 2027/28 onwards.)

That’s quite forward-looking, but let’s stick to the very short term here – keeping in mind that DSV’s stock today is down ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER
Advertisement

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker DSV private equity Timeline essential M&A radar

    Most read news

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    Virgin cargo GSA deal with ECS raises eyebrows, but 'there's no conflict'

    Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge

    DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk

    Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore