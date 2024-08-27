Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker
Two rival bids have landed for DB Schenker, reports emerging this morning that Danish forwarder ...
“For one thing, our senior sources have often suggested that Berlin would be perfectly happy to embrace private equity (PE) ownership. That, in their view, is plan A.” – Loadstar Premium, ’Sale, float, nothing’, 23 May… 2023.
With headline risk back in vogue for Denmark’s DSV as far as its €14bn DB Schenker (DBS) takeover attempt is concerned…
… your guess is probably as good as mine in calling the shots in this M&A saga.
But here’s a bit of added “colour”, for ...
