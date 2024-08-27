By Alessandro Pasetti 27/08/2024

“For one thing, our senior sources have often suggested that Berlin would be perfectly happy to embrace private equity (PE) ownership. That, in their view, is plan A.” – Loadstar Premium, ’Sale, float, nothing’, 23 May… 2023.

�

With headline risk back in vogue for Denmark’s DSV as far as its €14bn DB Schenker (DBS) takeover attempt is concerned…

… your guess is probably as good as mine in calling the shots in this M&A saga.

But here’s a bit of added “colour”, for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN