By Alexander Whiteman 25/06/2024

Sanctions-busting efforts from shippers moving goods into Belarus and Russia increased five-fold in the three months to June, according to Lithuania’s state-owned rail operator LTG.

Speaking to Lithuanian media outlet LRT chief executive of LTG Cargo Eglė Šimė said that 14 trains making their way into the Baltic state in March were turned back for being in breach of western sanctions package with this number having increased to 74 by May.

Chief resilience officer for the carrier, Gediminas Šečkus, suggested the increasing activity may be an attempt to test the effectiveness of western sanctions.

In May, LRT reported that the Baltic states more generally had become a gateway for those looking to get their goods past the blocks placed on them in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Noting the flow of goods through Lithuania alone, the report claimed that “at least” €130m worth of goods had passed through Lithuania on their way to Russia.

News of increasing sanctions-busting activities comes in the midst of increasing concern from Lithuania over the role being played by the EU in bringing the Russian government to account for the war.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis slammed the EU over its new “watered down” sanctions package coming amidst increasing “hybrid activities” conducted by Russia.

“I don’t think we’re sending the right message, we’re discussing the 14th sanctions package, which unfortunately has become rather watered down in the long run,” Landsbergis said.