RTR: China's Alibaba to break up empire into six units as Jack Ma returns home

China's Alibaba to break up empire into six as Jack Ma returns home
Alibaba is to split itself into six, purportedly to make itself more agile and responsive, ...
REUTERS reports:
Alibaba Group (9988.HK) plans to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, it said on Tuesday, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.
The U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate, which have lost nearly 70% of their value since the curbs started in late 2020, rose nearly 9% ...
